Ambala: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out a raid at the residence of Mukesh Rathi, a contractor here in connection with its searches in three states to probe the "emerging nexus" between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers.

The NIA team recovered 1 crore 17 lakh in cash and SIM cards during the raid in Ambala, officials said. When contacted, Superintendent of Police, Ambala, Jashndeep Singh Randhawa confirmed that the raid was conducted by the NIA in the afternoon and more than Rs 1 crore cash was allegedly recovered from the house of the contractor. A case was registered against the contractor under relevant provisions of the law, the SP said.

During the raids, it was revealed that Rathi used around 49 SIM cards for contacting persons in Pakistan. In the past couple of months, explosives and weapons dropped from across the border using drones have been recovered from different districts of Haryana.

On March 20 this year, three hand grenades, an IED and Rs 50,000 cash were found hidden in front of MM University on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway. Later, on May 4, four Khalistani terrorists were also arrested from Karnal-Bastara toll in connection with the same and during police interrogation, they also confessed to it.

The NIA also raided the house of jailed gangster Naresh Sethi in Jhajjar, which the agency sleuths reached at around 4 am, sources said. The agency also conducted raids at the houses of two alleged gangsters in Sonipat, both stated to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The NIA on Tuesday carried out raids in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in connection with a case registered to probe the "emerging nexus" between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers. The raids were carried out at 50 places which covered residences of noted gangsters, officials said.