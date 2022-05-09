New Delhi: In a massive crackdown against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his associates, the National Investigation Agency on the directive of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, raided several places associated with the mafia don, in Mumbai on Monday, police said. The raids are being conducted in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places.

The probe agency said that it had registered a case against hawala operators and drug peddlers who were associated with Dawood in February. However, the raids began today. The United Nations had declared Dawood's D company as a proscribed terror outfit and the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blast was declared a global terrorist in 2003.

