New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple places in Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case. According to sources, the premises of people allegedly involved in anti-national activities are being raided by various teams led by senior officials.

"Raids are going on at Chuttragam in Shopian, Turkwangan, Pattan Town, Baramula and some other places," they said. The residence of the ex-district president of Jamiat Islamia is also being searched. His house is located at Arm Mohalla in the Pattan area.

Raids were also carried out in the Pangalna, Goso and Naina areas of the Pulwama district. The operation is being carried out along with the NIA, J&K Police and CRPF personnel. According to sources, the Agency in the wee hours had raided the house of Abdul Ahad Bhatt S/o Ghulam Rasool Bhatt. Ghulam Qadir's house in the Goso area and Firdous Ahmed Bhatt's residence in the Naina area were also raided. It is believed that these people are affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami, sources said.

The investigating agency has been working on several inputs for the last six months. They gathered information regarding people involved in anti-national and terror activities. Also, opinions were sought from the senior-most officials. Finally, a decision to conduct raids was taken to gather evidence. NIA has not issued any official statement as of now.