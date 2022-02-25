New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations across Kerala and Andhra Pradesh in People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) recruitment case. A senior official in NIA said that the raids were conducted at three different locations including Wayanad district of Kerala and Guntur and Chittor district of Andhra Pradesh. It may be mentioned here that PLGA is the military wing of CPI (Maoists).

"The case relates to the recruitment of vulnerable youth into the fold of CPI (M) and further training them for induction into frontal organisation, by organising terrorist camps to further the activities of the CPI (Maoists) and threatening the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India," the official said.

During Friday's search, various incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices have been seized. In another raid conducted by NIA, the agency sleuths have recovered incriminating documents, digital devices in connection with Khejuri bomb blasts case in West Bengal.

The NIA conducted searches at five locations in the East Medinipur district in NIA case number RC03/2022/NIA/DLI. The case was originally registered by Khejuri police station before it was taken over by NIA on January 25.

"The case relates to bomb explosion in the house of an accused Kankan Karan on January 3. During the explosion accused Karan and Anup Das got serious injuries. Later Das succumbed to his injuries," the NIA official said.

