Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF raided multiple locations on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a drone dropping case. The NIA sleuths are carrying out raids at over half-dozen locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Doda and Srinagar.

In Srinagar, the sleuths of NIA raided the residence of Sarjeel Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Ahad, a resident of Rose Lane Colony Chanapora house no 152. The raids were also going on at the residence of LeT militant Faisal Munir, son of Sadiq Hussain, a resident of Talab Khatikan. Earlier, the Jammu police claimed that Faisal Munir was involved in plotting the 2000 Hari Singh High School Fidayeen attack in which he was arrested, convicted and bailed out, but had again become active in the militancy for the past one-and-a-half-year to two years.

Also read: J&K: NIA launches fresh raids in terror financing case

Police said Faisal, along with Mian Sohail, son of Mian Younis of Chainpura Kathua, and Habib, son of Sheru of Haria Chak, Kathua, were transporting arms, ammunition and explosive consignments to south Kashmir and Jammu after collecting them near the international border. Faisal Muneer, as per the ADGP Jammu, was operating at the behest of Bashir Sajjad, a resident of Doda, who is presently managing the LeT activities in Jammu sitting in Pakistan and another militant, who was working under the code name of Albert. The Jammu police after unearthing the hideout at the residence of Faisal Munir the case as per sources was taken over by the National Investigation Agency.