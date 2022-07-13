Srinagar (J&K): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple places in South Kashmir in connection with the Sunjwan gunfight which had claimed the lives of two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants and a CISF personnel in April this year.

According to the sources, the NIA sleuths, with the assistance of Jammu and Kashmir police and paramilitary CRPF personnel, carried out raids in the Anantnag district and Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

However, the sources didn't share any details regarding arrests or any seizures during the raids. "We can't share any further information with you right now. The details will be shared by evening," they said.