Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA)is carrying out raids at Baramulla and Sopore, in addition to Summerbugh Lasjan on the outskirts of Srinagar.

It is being reported that the investigation agency had raided the house of Amir Ahmed Gojri in Summerbugh Lasjan and that multiple raids were carried out by the police and the CRPF as part of NIA operations.

Earlier on Wednesday, the agency had conducted searches at 17 locations in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) terror funding case.

A case was registered by NIA on February 5 this year in connection with separatist and secessionist activities of JeI, an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act even after its proscription on February 28, 2019.

Clearly, since last year, the government has taken action against Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir and banned the organization. Since then, the houses of people affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami have been raided several times.