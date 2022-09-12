Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): The National Investigation Agency on Monday carried out raids at six different places in Rajasthan to unearth organized gangs, particularly those involved in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. These raids are being carried out in the Bikaner, Nagaur, Sikar, and Sri Ganganagar districts of the state.

Along with Rajasthan, NIA raided more than 50 other places in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana where the gangs including the one headed by Lawrence Bishnoi are operating. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is suspected to be behind the Moose Wala murder case.

Sources said that while these gangs operate in the nearby states of Haryana and Punjab, their members often flee to Rajasthan to take shelter. They have developed a nexus with some local gangs that give them shelter when they are on run from the police.

The NIA will also probe the links of these gangs with Pakistan-based terror outfits, ISI, and arms smugglers. According to a report, the NIA has got concrete leads in this regard following which the searches are being carried out. This is for the first time that the searches are being carried out on such a large scale to unearth the network of an organized gang of criminals in the country.

Churu, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, and Sikar are some of the districts where the local gangs have nexus with the gangs operating in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Lawrence Bishnoi gang is suspected of demanding ransom from many prominent businessmen and professionals in the Jodhpur region with the help of the local gangs there.

NIA’s action came days after the counter-terror agency got a nod from Union Home Ministry to uproot the entire network of organized terror gangs in various states and they are involved in killings, smuggling, and other unlawful activities and were acting like terrorists.

Recently the NIA prepared a dossier and took permission from the Home Ministry to initiate action against these gangs. The gangsters of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh were on the radar of the NIA since then.