Patna / Darbhanga / Nalanda: Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with Bihar police simultaneously raided several districts of the state regarding the Phulwari Sharif terror module case.

The members of the NIA team reached Darbhanga district early on Thursday morning, to conduct raids on several accused's houses under Singhwada police station limits. Besides, raids were held at Sohsarai Mahua Tola of Biharsharif in Nalanda district as well as places at Nadi Mor under the Laheri police station area. The NIA team also conducted a search operation at Garhpar Mohalla under Bihar police station limits, said sources.

A large contingent of the police force was accompanying the NIA raiding team. Apart from this, members from NIA also searched the houses of the accused hailing from Motihari and Patna.

The NIA team conducted a search operation on the houses of accused Mustakim and Aaqib, both residents of Shankarpur under the Singhwada police station area of ​​Darbhanga. Besides, the investigation was going at Athar Parvez's house in Patna, another accused in the case. The NIA team also searched the house of PFI general secretary Riyaz Moruf alias Bablu located at Kuwan village in the Chakia area of Motihari, added the source.

After receiving a green signal from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the NIA has started pursuing the case intensively. The NIA took over both the cases related to PFI (Popular Front of India) and the Ghazwa e Hind Jihadi module registered with Phulwari Sharif police station.