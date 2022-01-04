New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has kept at least a dozen people at three different locations across India under close surveillance over their alleged connection with the Islamic States (IS) operatives.

A senior NIA official in New Delhi told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that the suspects are engaged in the radicalisation of youths and fresh recruitment, besides raising funds to conduct anti-India activities.

"People in Kashmir, Mangaluru and Bengaluru are under surveillance for their connection with IS operatives," the official said.

In fact, in August last year, the NIA carried a massive search operation in five different locations at these three places and arrested seven people for their involvement in anti-India activities.

The arrested included two women (Mizha Siddique and Shefa Haris) and five men. "It was found following interrogation that they were involved in running anti-India and IS propaganda through Telegram, Instagram and Hoop for a while," the official said.

The involvement of women members has further worsened the situation, the official added. "The members connected to IS do engage themselves through online. They run IS propaganda channel and radicalise youths... besides they also keep raising funds and recruit people," the official said.

The NIA and Karnataka pPlice in a joint operation on Monday arrested one woman IS operative identified as Deepthi Marla alias Maryam from Mangaluru.

