Ranchi: Jharkhand government on Friday sought time to file a detailed report in Jharkhand High Court in a PIL demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the violence that broke out here on June 10. The Jharkhand High Court was set to hear on Friday a plea filed by an activist seeking an NIA probe into the incident.

The protests that erupted after Friday prayers on June 10 against the controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had turned violent. Incidents of stone-pelting, torching of several vehicles, and vandalization were reported triggering a major controversy over the matter nationwide.