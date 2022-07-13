Jaipur(Rajasthan): Following a joint search operation conducted by NIA(National Investigation Agency) at nine locations in Rajasthan, in the Udaipur murder case it revealed that a Jihadist group called Dawat-e-Islami outfit received training from Pakistan through WhatsApp and other platforms of social media in connection with the brutal murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

Four arrested accused were sent to Ajmer jail on Wednesday, officials said. The accused sent to jail were Mohsin Khan, Wasim, Asif, and Mohammed Mohsin. All four will be in jail till August 1. The NIA took the other accused Riyaz Ghaus and Farhat on remand. The accused Ghaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Attari are associated with this Jihadist group operated by Pakistan that carried out the heinous crime.

Besides these, 40 other active members in Rajasthan who were involved in the act of beheading those who supported Nupur Sharma. These facts have come to the fore in the investigation conducted by the NIA the call details of the accused's mobiles and WhatsApp groups. At present, on the basis of mobile numbers, NIA has started to identify 40 people. Raids are also being conducted to nab them.

Also Read: Udaipur killing: NIA launches raids at 9 places in Rajasthan

According to sources, all these 40 people belong to six different districts of Rajasthan and are associated with the Dawat-e-Islami organization for the last year. They were trained and received instructions from Pakistan through WhatsApp and other platforms of social media. All these 40 people were given a target from Pakistan itself to behead those who posted in support of Nupur Sharma in their respective districts and make a viral video of it.

At present, NIA has gathered evidence to trace all these 40 people. Only after identifying these people, further investigations will be made into the case. The investigation of NIA has also revealed that the murderers Ghaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Attari distributed objectionable books to brainwash people and involve the people of Ajmer in the Dawat-e-Islami organization.

To fructify their agenda, a shop was opened in Ajmer and used to pay Rs 350 daily to a bookseller for distributing objectionable books. However, investigations are on to gather information about the location where the bookseller was contacted by them in ​​Ajmer.