New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday issued an alert stating that the agency did not release any message asking the people to inform about the activities of the members of the Islamic State (IS). "It has come to notice that certain misleading messages purportedly issued by NIA are being circulated on various social media platforms. Everyone is hereby informed that NIA has not issued any such message. Such messages are totally fake and malicious and are part of a mischievous design to mislead the public," the NIA said.

The investigative agency was referring to a social media message of September last year which stated that NIA has issued a hotline number 011-24368800 to lodge complaints against people propagating ISIS ideology on social media or trying to radicalize youth. "We appeal to the people not to be misled by such fake and false messaging. However, they are most welcome to join hands with the NIA in safeguarding our country and its people against terrorism by sharing information about terrorist activities and elements," the NIA said.

Meanwhile, in a development related to the investigation of the Amravati killing of chemist Umesh Kolhe on June 21, the NIA has been interrogating several PFI activists including its Amravati president Sohail Nadvi. "We are looking into all aspects of the murder case," said a senior NIA official. On Wednesday, NIA raided 13 locations in Amravati in connection with the killing of Umesh Kolhe.