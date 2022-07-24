Siwan: The National Investigation Agency on Saturday interrogated a woman from Siwan for a long time. Though the DSP has refused to reveal any background information about this investigation, it is being speculated that the officials in the area have become more vigilant after the Phulwari Sharif Terror Module has come to the fore from this area.

The woman under scrutiny is reportedly a resident of the Giana Mor area that falls under the Badharia police station area. Though nothing has been officially confirmed yet, the woman has been alleged to be the wife of a criminal in the area. The police officials who arrived at the location for the said interrogation reportedly had some documents that were shown to the woman. The interrogation was also related to these documents though the officials have not revealed anything about them.

NIA DSP RK Pandey, who has been recently posted in the area and was previously deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, has been on an investigation pertaining to possible cases of terrorism in the area. About 4-5 months ago, a youth arrested in Kashmir with gunpowder and arms had said in the interrogation that the terrorist operations also have roots in Siwan. The investigation in the area has been beefed up since. This investigation is thus being linked to some possible terrorism cases in the area.