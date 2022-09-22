Kozhikode (Kerala): PFI Kerala state general secretary A Abdul Sattar has asserted that any attempt to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) will be met with strong resistance. He warned that a hartal will be held tomorrow if the detained leaders are not released immediately. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Sattar said that the central agency (National Investigation Agency) is implementing the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) agenda.

In 11 states including Kerala, the NIA conducted inspections at PFI centres and at the houses of its leaders recently. The raids and detentions were made on the charges of training terror recruits and using foreign money to harm the sovereign integrity of India. PFI National Chairman O M A Salam and National Secretary Nasarudin Elamaram were already taken into custody.

The NIA officials arrived and carried out raids in various districts of the state on Wednesday midnight. The raids at over 70 centres continued till dawn of Thursday. The raid is continuing in many places during morning hours. Thirteen Popular Front leaders have been taken into custody from Kerala. State President C P Muhammad Basheer, National Council Member Prof P Koya and others were among those taken into custody. The raid was under CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) security. Local leaders and workers of the Popular Front came out in protest at many places.