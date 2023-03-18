New Delhi: In a major breakthrough against Popular Front of India (PFI’s) terror funding case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has frozen 37 bank accounts of the PFI as well as 40 Bank accounts belonging to 19 individuals associated with the PFI since April last year, virtually squeezing the organization’s funding activities.

The crackdown on these bank accounts took place across India, including Guwahati, Sundipur, Imphal, Kozhikode, Chennai, New Delhi, Jaipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kurnool. A senior NIA official said that in its fifth chargesheet this month against PFI, the agency has filed charges against 19 persons, including 12 National Executive Council (NEC) members, founding members and senior leaders of the banned outfit.

NIA filed a chargesheet against PFI members as well as cadres under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act and they have been identified as OMA Salam, E M Abdul Rahiman, Anis Ahmed, Afsar Pasha, V P Nazaruddin, E Abubacker, Prof. P Koya, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Abdul Wahid Sait, A S Ismail, Adv Mohd Yusuf, Mohammed Basheer, Shafeer K P, Jaseer K P, Shahid Nasir, Waseem Ahmed, Mohammed Shakif, Muhammed Farooq Ur Rahman and Yasar Arafat alias Yasir Hasan.

They were arrested in September 2022 following searches by the NIA at 39 locations, including PFI Offices, across the country. “PFI, as an organisation, has also been charge-sheeted in the case relating to criminal conspiracy aimed at destabilising and dis-membering the country,” the official said.

NIA’s investigations in the case have also exposed a trail of funding by PFI to its terror operatives and weapons trainers across the country, both in cash and through regular bank transfers, in the guise of payment of salaries. All these PFI trainers have been arrested in cases registered either by the NIA or by different state police forces.

The case, under investigation since April 2022, had revealed that a criminal conspiracy was hatched by PFI, acting through the NEC, its members, and persons associated with the PFI, to divide the country on communal lines. It has also come to light that the ultimate objective of the conspiracy was to overthrow the existing system of secular and democratic governance in India and replace it with an Islamic Caliphate, alongwith Shariah/Islamic Law.

Investigations have revealed that the PFI, acting under the cover of building a mass organization and a socio-political movement, was actually putting together a highly motivated, trained, and secretive elite force within the larger organization, to achieve its pernicious and violent long-term objectives of establishing of Islamic rule in India by 2047.

PFI had devised a well-planned strategy to wage an armed struggle against the Government of India by radicalizing and recruiting Muslim youth who had already pledged their allegiance to the PFI and its ideology and tactics through the administration of the oath of secrecy and loyalty (bayath). These highly radicalised men were being trained in the use of arms and weapons in various Arms Training Camps being conducted by PFI across the country with the intention of raising a well-trained PFI Army/militia. PFI had hatched plans for its Army/militia to wage a war to disintegrate and dismember the Indian Republic, as constituted by the Constitution of India, to establish an Islamic Caliphate.

PFI was formed in 2006 following the merger of the National Development Front (NDF) of Kerala and the Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD). OMA Salam was the Chairman, EM Abdul Rahiman the Vice-chairman, VP Nazaruddin the National Secretary, Anees Ahmed the national general secretary of the National Executive Council or NEC, the top decision-making body in PFI. Some of the other accused were also holding key positions in NEC.

NIA had registered this case suo motu based on credible inputs in the wake of the arrest of two youth by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in February 2021. The youth, identified as Anshad Badruddin, a PFI cadre, and Firoz Khan were nabbed while planning to cause bomb blasts on the occasion of Basant Panchami with the aim of striking terror among the people of a particular religious community and the public at large.

Besides arms and ammunition, the UP ATS seized from Anshad, a diary containing handwritten text in Malayalam, an electronic detonator, an explosive device with a battery, and Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN). Firoz Khan’s search also led to the seizure of explosives and wires.

It was subsequently found that the Malayalam text in the diary seized from Anshad, an active PFI trainer and operative since 2010, contained coded instructions/guidelines on carrying out rioting, arson, strategy for attacks during riots, working style of PFI, route to be followed by PFI’s local area leaders, reconnaissance of local topography, how and where to cause bomb blasts, etc. The investigations further showed that the PFI leadership was financing him and other such people to carry out acts of terror and violence in different parts of the country.

Anshad was reportedly tasked with the responsibility of PFI’s cadre expansion and providing weapons training to PFI cadres. He had been traveling to different states for recruiting people into the PFI and imparting weapons training in the guise of Physical Education (PE) classes. Investigations revealed that Anshad, along with another PFI cadre Masud Ahmed, was planning to commit terrorist acts. Anshad was found to have received about Rs 4 lakhs from various PFI bank accounts for this purpose. Masud Ahmed, who was arrested in October 2020 by the UP Police, had also received money from the PFI.

Among others who had similarly received funds from PFI for terrorist activities in the country were Mohammed Abdul Ahad (who was charge-sheeted in Hyderabad in December 2022 and is still absconding), Mohammed Irfan (also charge-sheeted in Hyderabad in December 2022), and Abdul Khader Puttur (arrested in Bengaluru in September 2022).

The arrest of Anshad and Masud had led to a trail of investigations, which eventually revealed the modus operandi of the PFI. The PFI, banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs in September 2022, was raising or collecting funds from within India and abroad for unleashing violent and terrorist acts in various parts of India, including the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. The PFI Office bearers, leaders, cadres and members were also involved in radicalizing and recruiting Muslim youth to join proscribed organizations like the ISIS.

NIA investigations have also unearthed a common syllabus of Physical Education and Arms training across different states, including the use of same code words clearly establishing the conspiracy hatched by the central leadership. Recovery of the vision document of the PFI, seized in various cases of NIA, clearly proves the conspiracy of the central leadership in recruitment, weapons training, and keeping the cadre ready for an armed rebellion in the future to establish an Islamic Caliphate in India by the year 2047. NIA investigations have also exposed PFI’s mechanism of collecting details of leaders of organizations aligned with a particular community and of those who didn’t subscribe to their views, in order to commit murders through its Service Teams or Hit Squads and their trained cadres.

The PFI’s activities included the empowerment of Muslims and marginalized sections of society through campaigns and so-called social welfare schemes, in the guise of which the organization was promoting its anti-India and violent agenda. Its cadres provided physical education training and weapons training, with those completing advanced training being inducted in its Hit Squads or ‘Service Teams’. Radicalization and recruitment of gullible Muslim youth was an integral part of the PFI strategy.

NEC members of PFI were found to be involved in arranging for funding for organizing Arms training camps, purchase of weapons and targeted killings. Since the outfit was formed in 2006, PFI cadres have been involved in a series of murders and violent attacks in the country, including those of leaders of organizations who are at variance with the PFI on religious ideas and beliefs.