New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an accused in Jammat-ul-Bangladesh (JMB) case at a Bhopal court in Madhya Pradesh. The charge sheet was filled in a case pertaining to the arrest of 10 active cadres of the proscribed terrorist organization JMB, including six illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

The case was initially registered in March 2022 at Bhopal police station which was re-registered by NIA on April 2 last year. The accused Ali Sagar alias Abdullah Bihari alias Umair was charge-sheeted under section 120B of IPC and sections 13, 18, 20, 38, and 39 of the UA (PA) Act.

The investigation has established that accused Ali Sagar had been deeply influenced by the ideology of various proscribed terrorist organizations, such as JMB and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent with an intention to further its activities in India.

"He entered into a criminal conspiracy with his associates to influence, radicalize and motivate Indian Muslims to prepare for violent jihad against the Indian State. In pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy, accused Ali Sagar translated Jihadi literature from Urdu/Arabic to Hindi and uploaded it on social media groups for its circulation amongst impressionable Muslims," an NIA official said.

The investigation has further established that he was involved in causing disaffection against India through false and distorted preachings that democracy was anti-Islamic and Muslims were being persecuted in India because of democracy, the NIA official said.