New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist in connection with an infiltration attempt into Jammu and Kashmir. The chargesheet was filed against Pakistan terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba namely Imdabullah alias Ali Babar in connection with his attempt to intrude into India to carry out sabotage activities.

An NIA official said that the case pertains to an infiltration bid foiled by the Indian army in the LoC Uri sector in the Baramullah district.

"During infiltration bid thwarted by Indian army, one Pakistani terrorist namely Imdabullah was arrested and his associate Atiq-ur-Rehman was killed. A huge cache of arms and ammunition, explosives, and other incriminating documents were recovered from the possession of the Pakistani terrorist," the official said.

The case was initially registered as FIR No 99/2021 at a police station of Uri on July 27 last year and NIA re-registered the case on October 30, 2021.

In another development, the NIA special court in Patna convicted an FICN trafficker on Friday. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced against him on Monday, the NIA said. The court pronounced judgment against accused Kamirujjaman under sections 489B, 489C, 120 B of IPC.

Earlier, three accused Shahnawaj Shaikh, Mannalal Choudhury, and Selim were convicted and awarded 8 years imprisonment on February 25 in the same case.

