New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against four accused in a case related to the seizure of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) & gold at the New Delhi airport on Friday. According to sources, the case pertains to the seizure of FICNs having a face value of Rs 10 lakhs and 175 gms of gold by customs officials at IGI Airport from Mohammad Shahjan who had arrived from Ras-al-Khaimah airport (UAE) on January 12 this year.

The investigation revealed that the accused Mohammed Shahjan had conspired with accused persons based in India and abroad and smuggled FICNs and gold to India. This case was registered by NIA on February 8.

“Shahjan’s travel was facilitated by accused Amir-ul-Haq who had arranged for his visa and tickets to Dubai. Amir-ul-Haq had received accused Amandeep Singh along with his consignment and was waiting at the airport to receive Shahjan for the consignment of FICN and gold when he was apprehended by customs officials,” the NIA said.

NIA investigation revealed that the accused Abdul Wahid alias Saddam used to provide funds for the visa and tickets of the human couriers involved in smuggling of FICN and gold to India and also used to dispose of the consignments received as per the directions received from Dubai-based co-conspirators.

NIA filed a charge sheet against four persons including Shahjan, Amir-Ul-Haq, Abdul Wahid alias Saddam and Amandeep Singh under sections 120B, 489B & 489C of IPC, Section 16 & 18 of UA(P) Act 1967.