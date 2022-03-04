New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed chargesheet against five Khalistani terrorists in case of smuggling of narcotics, weapons, and explosives across the India-Pakistan border.

"Investigation has revealed that the charge-sheeted persons had smuggled illegal consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives, and narcotics from across the India-Pakistan border to carry out terror activities in India," a senior NIA official said.

The case was initially registered by Punjab police in August last year which was later taken over by NIA in November last year. The accused persons are Harmesh Singh alias Kali, Darvesh Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Gagandeep Singh, and Lakhbir Singh Rode.

The accused were smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives from across the border via drones. "The illegal consignments of arms and drugs were sent by accused Lakhbir Singh Rode (chief of ISYF, a banned terrorist) and his associates from Pakistan via drones," the NIA said.

The consignments were received by co-accused and discreetly passed on to the other accused persons involved in the conspiracy to carry out subversive activities in India.

"Incriminating evidence has been found against all the accused persons. Till now, five accused have been arrested in the case while other accused Lakhbir Singh Rode is absconding," the NIA

