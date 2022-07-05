New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against four people for conspiring to kill a Hindu priest by operatives of the Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force in Jalandhar. "The case pertains to the attack on a priest Kamaldeep Sharma at Bhar Singh Pura village in Jalandhar by accused Kamaljeet Sharma alias Kamal and Ram Singh alias Sona on the directions of Canada-based Arshdeep Singh and Hardeep Singh Nijjar," the NIA said.

Also read:ISI backed syndicate pumping FICN into India via Bangladesh: NIA

Both Singh and Nijjar are Khalistan Tiger Force operatives. The case was initially registered as FIR No 28/2021 on January 31, last year in Jalandhar which was re-registered by NIA on October 8. "Investigation has revealed that the entire conspiracy was hatched by accused Arshdeep Singh and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, both based in Canada, to disrupt peace and communal harmony in Punjab by killing a Hindu priest," the NIA said.

On the direction of Arshdeep Singh, the arrested accused Kamaljeet Sharma and Ram Singh had shot at the victim. The NIA on Monday filed a chargesheet against Kamaljeet Sharma, Ram Singh, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and Arshdeep Singh at a special NIA court at Mohali. Different sections of UA(P)A were slapped on all the four accused.