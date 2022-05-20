Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a charge sheet against two accused of allegedly setting a stage for youth recruitment by the ISIS militant organisation (Islamic State) in Bengaluru. The initial probe revealed that the accused Johaib Manna and Abdul Qadir had converted about 28 people to Islam. The youth had been reportedly invited to a dinner party where they were prompted to join ISIS.

Mohammed Sajid, identified as a notorious rebel in Syria, delivered a speech in Bengaluru and spent three days in the city propagating his cause and persuading young people to join ISIS. While Sajid was leaving Bengaluru, several youngsters reportedly went to Kempegowda International Airport to bid farewell to him, as mentioned in the NIA charge sheet said.

In August 2020, the NIA team arrested Abdur Rehman, a doctor in Bengaluru in the same case. The interrogation had revealed connections with the two accused, who were functional in the recruitment of Indian youth in ISIS in India as well as in the fund's collection aimed at sending them to Syria. After the interrogation of Rehman, a separate case was filed by the NIA, along with a charge sheet.

Also read: Bengaluru: Notice issued to clinic after Kannada actress's death during fat removal surgery