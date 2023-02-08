New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against seven accused persons in a case relating to terrorist activities by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Manipur. The charge sheet was filed against six persons in NIA Special Court, Imphal and one juvenile in conflict with law, before Principal Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board, Thoubal, Manipur.

The case pertains to the possession/recovery of arms, ammunition and explosives for terrorist activities in Manipur by the PLA. “Investigations revealed that the cadres of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) collected arms, ammunition and explosives for conducting terrorist activities by planting explosive devices at various government installations and to target security forces in Thoubal, Kakching and other valley districts in Manipur on the eve of the Independence Day, 2022,” the NIA said.

These PLA cadres were operating as per the directions of one Rishikanta, self-styled Lt Colonel of PLA, who is operating from Myanmar, they added. The case was initially registered by state police on August 13, 2022, and was re-registered by the NIA on September 27.

“In furtherance of the conspiracy, the PLA cadres brought in arms, ammunition and explosives from Myanmar, which were arranged and supplied by accused Rishikanta. They used these weapons for attacking and killing non-local civilians and attacking government installations,” the agency added.

“On August 13, 2022, the police arrested eight accused persons from their hideouts and seized arms, ammunition and explosives. Subsequently one female cadre, who was the main carrier of arms, ammunition and explosives from Moreh to the Imphal area, was also arrested in the case,” NIA also said, informing that the group conducted secret meetings in order to carry out terrorist activities.

The accused have been identified as Chingakham Basanta Singh alias Khambaton, Moirangthem Jitesh Singh alias Yuremba, Konjengbam Romio Singh alias Nongthon, Naorem Manoj Singh alias Pengsiba, Naorem Restafen Singh (minor), Thambalmani alias Laila and Rishikanta Singh alias Naorem Ranbir Singh. They have been charged under sections 121A, 122 of the IPC, sections 25(1A) and 25(1C) of Arms Act, and sections 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of UA(P)A Act. Among the aforementioned, Rishikanta Singh is currently at large. A reward has been declared for any information leading to his arrest, the agency added.