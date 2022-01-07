Lucknow: The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a charge sheet in the Special Court against five Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind members namely Museeruddin, Minhaj Ahmad, Shakeel, Mustaqeem and Mohammad Moid, for procuring arms as well as hatching a conspiracy to carry out IED blasts in Uttar Pradesh.

The terrorists were affiliated to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and had links with Al Qaeda operatives.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of UP had registered the case with Gomtinagar police station on July 11. After the initial investigation, the matter was handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

On July 29, 2021, the NIA had registered a second case and started an investigation into the matter.

The NIA in its probe findings revealed that accused Minhaj Ahmad had been radicalized online by two Al Qaida terrorists based in Jammu and Kashmir.

Minhaj Ahmad conspired with them (Al Qaida terrorists) for further recruiting members for Ansar Ghazwat Ul Hind and for carrying out terror activities, said the NIA report.

He then brought Museeruddin into Al Qaida fold for carrying out terror activities in UP, said the NIA.

It is learnt that Museeruddin and Minhaj Ahmad had procured arms, ammunition, explosives and conducted reconnaissance of sensitive areas for carrying out blasts. Their motive was to wage war against the Indian government.

"Other three accused Shakeel, Mohammad Mustaqeem and Mohammad Moid helped Minhaj and Museeruddin in procuring weapons and ammunition. Thereby, becoming a party to the conspiracy," said the NIA.