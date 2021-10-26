New Delhi: NIA slapped UAPA charges against an alleged ISIS operative on Tuesday at Patiala House for being involved in a terror conspiracy.

The charge sheet is filed by NIA Special Court in New Delhi against an accused person namely Mohd. Shahzad Kamal under the UAPA sections of 121 of IPC and 17, 18, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The case was registered by NIA on December 20, 2018 against Mohd. Mufti Suhail and other members of Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam, an organisation affiliated to the proscribed organisation ISIS.

Earlier, the Charge sheet was filed against ten arrested accused persons in the case on June 21, 2019. The investigation has revealed that the accused was involved in a conspiracy since its initial stage along with other co-accused persons. He was instrumental in arranging and providing funds from Saudi Arabia for the furtherance of terrorist activities of Harkat-Ul-Harb-E-Islam.

