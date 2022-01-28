New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against eight alleged Isis terrorists for radicalising and grooming gullible Muslim youth through social media platforms to join the global terrorist organisation, an official said on Friday.

Deepthi Marla, Mohammad Waqar Lone, Mizha Siddeeque, Shifa Haris, Obaid Hamid Matta, Madesh Shankar, Ammar Abdul Rahiman and Muzamil Hassan Bhat have been named in the charge sheet, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The NIA registered the case in March last year over terrorist activities of an accused, Mohammed Ameen of Kerala, and his associates, who were running various Isis propaganda channels on Telegram, Hoop and Instagram and recruiting new members for the Isis module, the official said.

Earlier, the NIA filed a charge sheet against three accused in the case in September last year.

All the eight accused charge sheeted on Friday were involved in encouraging Muslim youth to migrate to Isis-controlled territory, the official said, adding further investigation in the case continues.

PTI