New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has exposed a Pakistani drug racket having links to Dubai which targets vulnerable youths across India. The terror investigative agency on Saturday filed a supplementary charge sheet against nine drug traffickers including eight Indians (including a woman) and an Afghani national in the case of the Salaya drugs seizure of Gujarat.

In its charge sheet, the NIA has exposed the criminal conspiracy hatched in Dubai for smuggling and distribution of 500 kg of illegal narcotic drugs (Heroin) from Pakistan to Gujarat by sea route. “The 500 Kgs of Heroin was brought in a Pakistani fishing vessel and was delivered in the Indian territorial waters approximately 7-8 miles away from Jakhau Port, Kutch, Gujarat by Pakistani nationals,” the NIA said in its charge sheet filed at NIA special court in Ahmedabad.

The case was initially registered as FIR No. 01/2018, on August 12, 2018, at ATS Police Station, Ahmedabad which was re-registered by NIA on July 2, 2020. Investigations by NIA have revealed that the smuggled drugs, costing Rs 1500 crores in the international market, were sent from Pakistan to India for further delivery in Amritsar for raising funds by Pakistani national Haji Saab alias Bhaijaan.

In the charge sheet, NIA registered cases against all the accused under UAPA. Basheer Dawood Kundga alias Raja Kathiyara of Gujarat was charged under section 120B of IPC, sections 21(c), r/w 8(c), 25, 27(A) & 29 of NDPS Act & sections 17 & 18 of UA (P) Act.

Mamad Ibrahim Sama of Gujarat was charged under section 120B of IPC, sections 21(c), r/w 8(c), 25, 27(A) & 29 of NDPS Act & sections 17 & 18 of UA (P) Act. Tamanna Gupta of Amritsar was charged under section 120B of IPC, Sections 21(c), r/w 8(c) 25 & 29 of NDPS Act. Major Singh of Amritsar was charged under section 120B of IPC sections 21(c), r/w 8(c), 25, 27(A) & 29 of NDPS Act & sections 17 & 18 of UA (P) Act.

Shahil Sharma from Amritsar was also charged under section 120B of IPC, Sections 21(c), r/w 8(c), 25, 27(A) & 29 of NDPS Act & sections 17 & 18 of UA (P) Act. Anwar Masih from Amritsar was charged under section 120B of IPC, sections 21(c), r/w 8(c), 25, 27(A) & 29 of NDPS Act. Sukhwinder Singh from Amritsar was also charged under section 120B of Indian Penal Code, Sections 21(c), r/w 8(c), 25, 27(A) & 29 of NDPS Act & sections 17 & 18 of UA (P) Act.

Mantej Singh from Amritsar was charged under section 120B of IPC, sections 21(c), r/w 8(c), 25, 27(A) & 29 of NDPS Act & sections 17 & 18 of UA (P) Act. An Afghani national, Arman Bassar Mal was charged under section 120B of IPC, sections 21(c), r/w 8(c), 25, 27(A) & 29 of NDPS Act & sections 17 & 18 of UA (P) Act.