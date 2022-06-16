New Delhi: Taking its terror investigation techniques to the next level, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted an exchange of techniques program over the investigation process with its counterpart in France, Spain, and Italy. A 3-day long program was organized by NIA at its headquarters in Delhi which concluded on Thursday. "All the participating countries shared their experience on handling terror funding and dealing with drug trafficking," a senior NIA official told ETV Bharat.

A delegation from France, Spain, and Italy took part in the conference on the theme "terrorism financing and drug trafficking." As many as 21 participants from India and eight participants from other three other counties took part in the event. The NIA official believes that the conference assumes more significance following the fact that numbers of terror funding and drug trafficking cases have been pouring in from across India. "There are many best practices followed by France, Spain, and Italy. We will try to follow them," the official said.

Meanwhile, the NIA has launched an investigation into the recruitment drive of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Ulfa). "We have initiated the investigation after registering a case over the recruitment drive of Ulfa," the NIA official said. The development took place after the Home Ministry has asked NIA to investigate reports of a massive recruitment drive undertaken by Ulfa in Assam and over States.

Quoting Intelligence Bureau (IB) report, the Home Minister has recently told the NIA to investigate reports that Ulfa is planning for major terror strikes targeting security forces and civilians across India.

In another development, NIA on Thursday raided multiple locations in Jammu & Kashmir in a case related to separatist and secessionist activities of Jamaat E Islami. NIA investigation has revealed that the members of the organization have been collecting funds as donations to continue anti-India activities.