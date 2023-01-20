New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh each against two Popular Front of India (PFI) members- Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, 53, and Masud KA, 40, both residents of Kannada district in Karnataka, ANI reported.

According to the NIA, a chargesheet against these two accused whom they charged as having affiliations with Al-Qaeda. The NIA charged that these two have entered into conspiracy to send youth to Kashmir and Khorasan, Afghanistan, to undergo arms training.

The PFI members are also wanted in the NIA cases relating to the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a resident of Bellare, Karnataka and District Secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha.