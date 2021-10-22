Patna: A special National Investigation Agency court in Patna sent all nine accused of Burdwan and Bodh Gaya blasts case to NIA custody till November 22. The accused were presented before the court on Friday in connection with a blast at Burdwan and Bodh Gaya in 2013.

The accused were involved in the blast at the Mahabodhi Temple situated at Bodh Gaya in Bihar on July 7, 2013. A series of ten bombs exploded in and around the Mahabodhi Temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Bodh Gaya leaving five people including two Buddhist monks injured. The bomb-disposal squads located more bombs at a number of locations in Gaya at that time.

Terrorist Zahirul Sheikh who was accused of Burdwan blasts and an active member of Bangladesh's terrorist organization Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen was presented before the court by the NIA. He was arrested from Kolkata. Meanwhile, Haider Ali alias Black Beauty who was an active member of the Indian Mujahideen was also been presented before the court today.

Azharuddin, Umar Siddiqui, Imtiaz Ansari and Mujibullah were brought to Patna by Kolkata Police on production warrant in the Bodh Gaya Mahabodhi temple blast case after the NIA had filed an application for production warrant in the special court.

