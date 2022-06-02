New Delhi: A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi on Thursday granted bail to NIA’s former superintendent of police and IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Negi who was promoted as IPS in 2011, was arrested for allegedly leaking secret documents to an overground worker of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group. The court has also directed Negi to cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile, NIA special court pronounced sentences against five accused in the ISIS Roorkee module case. The case pertains to the conspiracy hatched by ISIS handler Yousuf Al-Hindi (since dead) in connivance with the five accused persons to carry out terrorist activity in the area of Delhi and NCR by planting IEDs during the Ardh Kumbh festival in Haridwar and for this, they were in the process of acquiring explosives & necessary expertise in assembling IEDs.

“The case was initially registered by Delhi Police special cell in 2016 and later re-registered by NIA. After the investigation of the case, a charge sheet was filed against five accused persons. The accused persons had pleaded guilty before the court and were convicted on May 20, 2022. The accused are Akhlakur Rehman alias Akhlaq, Md Azeemushan, Md Meraj alias Monu, Md Osama alias Adil and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed."