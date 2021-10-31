Mumbai: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai convicted Rohit Kumar Nagendra Singh from Maharashtra's Bhivandi and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.

The court on Saturday convicted the accused for the offence under IPC sections 120-B, 489 (B) and 489 (C) and sentenced him to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1000, after the accused pleaded guilty before the court, said a press release issued by NIA on Sunday.

The case pertains to the recovery of Fake Indian Currency Notes having face value of Rs. 4,78,000/- from five accused namely Rehan Abbas Shaikh, Shafahad Mukhtar Ansari, Anees Iklak Shaikh, Kishor Namdeo Fular and Rohit Kumar Nagendra Singh, all residents of Bandra East Mumbai.

A case which was initially registered at Bhiwandi Taluka Police station on October 11, 2018, was taken up by NIA a few months later. During the probe, the involvement of four others - Samir Mandal, Sabir Ali, Abdul Kadir, and Mohammad Shadab Khan - was revealed and they were arrested. After investigation, NIA had filed three charge-sheets- two in 2019 and one in 2021- against nine accused.

The trial against the remaining charge-sheeted accused is continuing, the investigative agency said.