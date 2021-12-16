Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at four locations in Sopore and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, arresting an accused Irfan Tariq Antoo, resident of Kral Tang, Sopore.

"The case relates to a conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM),Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc," said a statement from NIA.

NIA had registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI dated 10.10.2021 and initiated the investigation. The agency has arrested 28 persons in the case till now.

The investigation has revealed that arrested is a terror associate/ OGW of a proscribed terrorist organisation and has been providing logistical as well as material support to terrorists.

