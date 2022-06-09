New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out search operations at nine different locations in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry against an associated organization of Al Qaeda. The NIA official said that the case relates to accused person Md Sathik Batcha alias ICMA Sadik who, along with four other accused persons, had hatched a conspiracy for threatening the general public and police officials and had also attempted to murder the police personnel during vehicle checking on February 2 this year.

"The accused persons were also involved in inciting hatred, and calling for the secession of a part of India and had intended to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India by forming outfits like "Khilafah Party of India", "Khilafah Front of India", "Intellectual Students Union of India (ISI)," and associated themselves with the proscribed terrorist organisations ISIS/Daesh and Al Qaeda," the NIA said.

During the search operations, 16 digital devices, six blunt weapons and metal rods, two nunchakus and several incriminating documents along with handwritten notes were seized. In another development, NIA conducted search operations in two different locations in Khejuri and Talpati under Purba Medinipur in West Bengal in connection with the Paschim Bhanganmari blast case.

"The case relates to an incident of a bomb blast that had taken place in the residential premises of one Kankan Karan on January 3 this year which resulted in the death of one Anup Das. Kankan Karan sustained severe injuries," the NIA said. During the search operations, digital devices including mobile phones, one country-made pistol, explosives, Indian currency of Rs 2,60,000 and incriminating documents have been seized.