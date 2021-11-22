Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided the office and residence of human rights activist Khurram Pervez in Srinagar.

According to a police source, "The NIA raided Khuram's office at Amira Kadal and his residence at Sonwar today. Raids are also being carried out at other places of the Valley. The raids are still underway."

"The agency was assisted by the police and the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF). It was not immediately clear when or what the issue was, but it is believed that it could be a case of terror funding," he added.

Earlier, the agency had claimed in its previous statements that many organisations and individuals in the valley were getting donations from unknown sources, which were later used for militancy-related activities.

Last year also, the agency had raided several places in the valley and seized bank details and other documents of Khurram for investigation.

