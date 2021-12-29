New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 12 locations in Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh & West Bengal in connection to the pilferage and supply of arms and ammunition to the CPI (Maoist) cases in Jharkhand.

An official from NIA said that during the searches unaccounted cash of Rs 1,46,000, digital devices including laptops, cell phones, computer and digital storage devices, incriminating documents, pilfered ammunition boxes, and other incriminating materials have been seized.

"NIA conducted searches at twelve locations pertaining to the accused persons and suspects in Dhanbad, Saraikela Kharsaawaa and Ranchi districts of Jharkhand, Patna, Chapra, Gaya districts of Bihar, Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh and Bardhman district of West Bengal in NIA Case No. RC-04/2021/NIA/RNC," the official said.

The case relates to the pilferage of arms and ammunition from armories of CAPFs by accused persons and supply of the same to the senior leaders of CPI (Maoists) and other terrorist gangs in Jharkhand.

The case was originally registered as FIR no. 01/2021 at PS ATS, Ranchi, Jharkhand on November 14 this year. NIA had re-registered the case as RC-04/2021/NIA/RNC on August 9 and taken over the investigation.

In another case, NIA filed charge sheet against two narcotics traffickers in Hizb-ul Mujahideen (HM) Narco Terror Case.

'Today NIA filed a third supplementary charge sheet against Gurjant Singh alias Sunny alias Ashish Gattu, and Nasir alias Nasir Khan alias Pathan (a resident of Pakistan) before NIA Special Court, Mohali," the official said.

The case relates to the arrest of Allah Ahmed Shergojri and seizure of a truck and recovery of cash Rs 29 lakhs from his possession. Shergojri was an overground worker and a close associate of Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo, the then commander of Hizb–ul-Mujahideen in Kashmir.

Earlier, chargesheet against 12 accused persons has been filed by NIA in this case.

"Investigation has revealed that the accused Gurjant Singh alias Sunny alias Ashish Gattu is a narcotics trafficker and he was in close contact with other co-conspirators for the supply of heroin and channelizing the proceeds of the sale of narcotics. The other charge sheeted accused Nasir is a Pakistan-based trafficker involved in smuggling of Heroin into India in the garb of export of rock salt granules through Attari border," the official said.

