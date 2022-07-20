Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested six Sri Lankan nationals in connection with the seizure of 300 kg of heroin, five AK-47s and 1,000 bullets last year. The Coastal Guard in Kerala's Vizhinjam area had seized the contraband in March 2021. The case was later transferred to the central probe agency in May 2021.

Suresh Rajan and his friend Soundararajan were arrested by the NIA during the raid. A Sri Lankan hailing from Valasaravakkam area of Chennai was also arrested in this series of raids conducted by the NIA across several districts in Tamil Nadu. NIA has seized various documents related to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam movement as well as their sim cards.

The NIA is currently conducting raids across nine locations in Chennai and eleven locations in Tiruchirappalli.