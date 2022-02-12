New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids in multiple locations in four States across India including Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha in connection with the Maoists terror funding case. A senior official in NIA told ETV Bharat that the raids were conducted in coordination with local police, Bihar STF, and CRPF.

"The raids were conducted in 26 locations across the four States and seized 3 country-made pistols, one .315 bore rifle, 59 live rounds," the official said. Several digital devices, Naxal literature incriminating documents, and 4 kg of suspected narcotics have been seized during the operation.

Searches were conducted in as many as eight places in Jehanabad, two places in Patna rural, one place in Arwal, one place in Nalanda, eight places in Gaya, one place in Nawada, and one place in Aurangabad in Bihar. Simultaneous raids were conducted in Koderma in Jharkhand, Bhubaneswar in Odisha, and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

"The case pertains to networks of terror funding being operated by CPI (Maoists) cadres and over ground worker (OGWs) in the Magadh region of Bihar. In furtherance of their sinister move, attempts are being made to raise funds for procurement of arms and ammunitions and recruitment of new cadres in liaison with incarcerated naxal, overground workers in various jails in order to revive and strengthen Naxal actives in the region," the NIA official said.

