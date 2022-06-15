NIA conducts raid in terror funding case in Baramulla
Published on: 10 minutes ago
Baramulla: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at two different places in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir. Searches were conducted at the residence of Mehraj-ud-Din and Zahoor Ahmed in the Old Town of Khawaja Bagha. The investigation agency seized mobile phones and other important documents during the raids.
