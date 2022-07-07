Amravati (Maharashtra): The seven accused in the Umesh Kolhe (chemist) murder case were taken to Mumbai by the NIA on Wednesday in strict secrecy after a search operation was conducted by the Amravati police. In addition to this, the NIA has also conducted raids in 13 parts of the city, for the collection of evidence in the murder case.

Search operations were carried out in the homes of the accused at various places, like Hatipura, Gulista Nagar, Al Karimnagar, Kamela Gorund, Bilal Colony, and Chhaya Nagar within the Nagpur Gate and City Kothwali Police Station limits. The NIA also recorded the statements of some people in the Hatipura area, while mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, pamphlets, knives, and some documents were seized by them during the search operation.

Sohail Nadi, the district president of the Popular Front of India, a group that financed the Rahebar Helpline, also questioned Sheikh Irfan, the main accused in the Umesh Kolhe murder case till late last night. The NIA is simultaneously investigating whether Sheikh Irfan's Rahebar Helpline is being funded from abroad and whether the radical organization's Rahebar Helpline has anything to do with the murder case.

The NIA is currently operating a total of five teams in the city of Amravati, all of which are conducting a highly confidential investigation. It has been learned that the NIA is searching for the extremists hiding in the city of Amravati in connection to the Umesh Kohle murder case.