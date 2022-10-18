Patna: Sleuths from the National Investigation Agency swung into action and raided two locations of the Phulwarisharif terror module suspects--one is Margub Danish and the house of another terror accused--in the wee hours of Tuesday. The raids were conducted at two locations at Phulwarisharif on the outskirts of Bihar's capital Patna. The NIA was expecting to recover several incriminating documents from the spot.

These raids are being conducted in the Phulwarisharif area of Patna in connection with the case related to Gajwa-e-Hind. Margub Danish, who runs the Ghazwa-e-Hind WhatsApp group, had been arrested by the NIA on charges of anti-national activities. Now, the NIA team has been searching for incriminating documents from his hideouts. On Tuesday morning, a large contingent of NIA officials, along with Patna police, raided the house of Margub Danish. The situation in the area is tense, but under control. For the first time, women constables have joined the raiding team. The raids are underway in Phulwarisharif's Khanqah Mohalla and Munir Colony.