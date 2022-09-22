Jaipur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 11 people at a special NIA court in Jaipur in connection with the recovery of 12 kg explosives from a Baleno car at Nimbaheda in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on 30th April, officials said.

The charge sheet was filed against Imran Khan, Aakif Ateeque a.k.a. Akib, Ameen Khan, Mohammed Ameen Patel, Saifullah Khan, Altamash Khan, Zubair Khan, Mazhar Khan, Firoz Khan, Mohammad Yunus Saki, and Imran Kunjda.

The case was initially registered on March 31, at Nimbaheda police station, and later on, the probe was taken over by the NIA. The NIA learned during the investigation that the main conspirator, Imran Khan, and other co-accused persons, were members of a terrorist gang and had hatched a conspiracy to commit terror acts.

NIA's investigation also revealed that they were inspired by the ISIS philosophy and its activities. In furtherance of the conspiracy, they procured arms, ammunition, and explosive materials for waging war and commissioning terrorist acts.

"It has also come to light that Khan used to hold meetings and provide training in fabrication and assembling of IEDs to other co-accused at his farm. On the directions of Khan, explosives and IEDs were assembled by procuring chemicals and other materials from the local market with the support of other accused persons," the NIA said.

(With agency inputs)