NIA carries out raids at different locations in Doda and Jammu
Published on: 33 minutes ago |
Updated on: 20 minutes ago
Updated on: 20 minutes ago
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at different locations in Doda and Jammu. According to reliable sources, the NIA conducted a surprise raid on the residence of Noor Din Bohru in Doda, who works for Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH). It is learnt that he was retired from the Agriculture Department.
