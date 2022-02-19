New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has averted a major terror plan by a Pakistan-based terrorist organization targeting J&K, Delhi and other major cities across India, following the arrest of 28 terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Hijb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) Al Badr, and other terrorist organizations.

The sleuths of NIA on Saturday conducted searches at eight locations in J&K including Sopore, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Budgam and Ganderbal. Similar search operations were also conducted in Jodhpur of Rajasthan. "The case relates to planning a conspiracy to undertake violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi by cadres of prescribed terrorist organizations like LeT, JeM, HM, Al Badr and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.," an NIA official said.

The investigative agency has arrested 28 people in this connection. "During the search operation that was carried today, several incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards, and digital storage devices have been seized," the official said. Meanwhile, the NIA is hopeful to get more leads regarding activities of the terrorist organizations in India following interrogation of IPS officer AD Negi, who was arrested on Friday for allegedly leaking secret documents to the terrorist outfit LeT.

Negi, a former NIA official who was engaged in several anti terror operations before his repatriation as Shimla SP, was arrested by NIA on Friday. Negi's role in leaking classified NIA documents had come to light following interrogation of an arrested Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the terrorist organization. "We believe to get more information from Negi in the coming days," the NIA official said.

During his stint in NIA, Negi probed some major cases including Hurriyat terror funding case. He was also awarded with police medal for meritorious service in 2017. Negi was also involved in the interrogation of sacked J&K DSP Davinder Singh. The NIA clarified that the investigation had revealed that he was sharing vital information related to NIA with Parvez, an OGW of LeT.

Negi became an accomplice to Parvez last year after a raid that was conducted by NIA at Parvez's residence. When asked about the reasons behind Negi's involvement with the sympathizers of terrorist organizations, the NIA official said that a proper interrogation might divulge more clarification on the matter in the coming days.