New Delhi: Intensifying its drive against terrorist-criminal networks, the NIA on Tuesday attached five more properties in Haryana and Delhi belonging to members of organised syndicates in northern states, an official said.

On March 4 also five properties were attached in raids across Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi which led to the arrest of 27 "gangster-leaders" and recovery of a huge quantity of arms and ammunition. "Following investigations in cases against three major organised crime syndicates/gangs being operated by Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda, Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha group, the NIA has attached another four properties in Haryana and one in Delhi," a spokesman of the federal agency said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said the attached properties were owned by members of organised crime syndicates operating in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, and Delhi. The attached properties were found acquired with funds generated from carrying out different types of terrorist activities and extortion, and were thus "proceeds of terrorism" as they were being used for hatching terror conspiracies and execution of crimes, the spokesman said.

The properties attached include a house of Chhotu Ram alias 'Bhat' at Chautala in Sirsa district, a house of Jagseer Singh alias 'Jagga Sarpanch' alias 'Jagsir' at Takhatmal, a house of Virender Singh alias 'Kala Rana' in Yamuna Nagar and land of Raju alias 'Mota' of Basaudi in Sonipat district of Haryana, and a land of Satyawan Sehrawat alias 'Sonu' at Dariyapur in Delhi, the official said. The official said the action has hit the weapons supply chain of this network.

"Virender, Ram and Singh used to provide weapons and arrange logistics, including safe sanctuaries, to the gang members. Satyawan had also harboured gangsters," the spokesman said, adding they had a major role to play in the generation of funds to support the operations of terror-crime syndicates. Raju used to launder money by investing in real estate business and other businesses, including liquor, the official said.

The latest attachment follows similar attachments of five properties -- four in Haryana and one in Delhi -- on March 4. Earlier, the NIA had carried out over 230 raids across Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi-NCR, and arrested 27 gangster-leaders, recovered around 38 weapons, and frozen 87 bank accounts. This was done has part of the drive against organised crime syndicates in August last year.

In addition, Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Pakistan-based Rinda have been listed as "terrorists" by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the recent past. "The drive to choke these organised crime networks of funding and to dismantle their ecosystem by attaching and seizing their properties, derived from 'proceeds of terrorism and crime' would be intensified in the coming days, along with police forces of various states," the spokesperson said. (PTI)