New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two more accused in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case related to nefarious designs for undertaking violent terrorist acts in the Union Territory and other major cities, the agency said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmed Wani and Umar Bhat. They were arrested on Saturday during raids at some specific locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The case related to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J-K and other major cities by cadres of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF) and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

NIA had registered the case on October 10 this year and initiated the investigation. Till now 25 accused persons have been arrested in this case by NIA.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are terror associates and overground workers of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists," said the NIA.

