New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has arrested three gangsters against whom a case was lodged for running a criminal syndicate in India and abroad and hatching a conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts in the national capital.

An NIA spokesperson, in a statement, said the arrests three gang leaders were arrested for conspiracy to commit terror acts. The three were arrested on Friday. They were identified as Neeraj Sehrawat of village Bawana, Delhi; Kaushal @Naresh Chaoudhary of Gurugram, Haryana and Bhupinder Singh @ Bhupi Rana of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab.

The three, the spokesperson said, were wanted in the case related to the involvement of criminal gangs in different kinds of criminal activities, including killings, and terrorising the people to extort money for running and promoting their criminal syndicates and activities. "These gangs were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons," the agency spokesperson said.

"The case was initially registered by Special Cell, Delhi Police vide FIR no. 247 dated 07.08.2022 against eight accused persons and unknown others that members of a criminal syndicate/ gangs based in India and abroad had hatched a conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country. It was re-registered by the NIA on 26.08.2022," the spokesperson added.

Further investigation in the case is in progress, it said.