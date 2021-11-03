New Delhi: A Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the central agency said on Wednesday.

According to sources in the NIA, the name of the terrorist arrested on Tuesday was yet to be revealed. They further revealed that the arrested is suspected to be a close associate of the four JMB terrorists, who were arrested from the state in July 2020.

The NIA sources said that the accused is likely to have links with Al Qaeda and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI), adding that he was setting up terror modules in West Bengal.

Several JMB terrorists, including Indians, were arrested in the state in the last few years. In 2019, NIA had said that the JMB was trying to widen its network in India.