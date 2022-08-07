New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Mohsin Ahmad, who was suspected to be working for the banned terrorist organisation ISIS. The arrest took place after conducting searches at Ahmed's residential premises in Jogabai Extension of Batla House on Saturday night. The investigating agency arrested him in a case pertaining to the online and on-ground activities of ISIS.

The NIA team acted on information regarding the suspected accused that he was sharing ISIS propaganda on social media after which the NIA team conducted their searches. Earlier on June 25, the NIA had registered a case against the accused under Sections 153A, and 153B of the IPC and Sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of the UAPA Act.

The Delhi police, along with all security agencies, are on high alert in view of the upcoming Independence Day. Batla House in the Jamia Nagar area from where Mohsin Ahmed was arrested came to the limelight in 2008 when members of the Indian Mujahideen were killed in an encounter between the security forces and the militant organisation on September 19, 2008.