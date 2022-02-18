New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested an IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi for allegedly leaking NIA's secret documents to an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Lashkar-e-Toiba terror group. Negi was arrested in connection with a case registered in November last year.

"We were probing into the network of OGWs of LeT. The probe's ambit includes the support network which is involved in the planning and execution of terrorist activities in India. So far, we have arrested six persons in the case," an NIA officer told ETV Bharat.

During the investigation, the role of Negi who was posted at Shimla as SP was verified and his house was searched, the official said. "It was also found that official secret documents of NIA were leaked by Negi to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT," the official said. Before his present posting, Negi was associated with NIA. He was promoted to the IPS batch of 2011.

Also read: Lashker-e-Mustafa outfit procured weapons from Bihar for terror acts in J-K: NIA